Daniel Craig addresses No Time to Die delay, shares clip from film

Daniel Craig addressed the delay of No Time to Die during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night. It was announced last week that the latest James Bond adventure was being pushed from Nov. 20 to April 2 of next year because of the coronavirus.

"Here's the deal," said Craig. "This thing is just bigger than all of us, and we just want people to go and see this movie in the right way and safe way. Cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment and we want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn't the right time."

Craig also shared an action clip from the film, which is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Finally, the show featured an appearance by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS who wrote the No Time to Die theme song. "For many years we've wanted to write a Bond song," said Eilish. "Not even like we thought we could, it was just more like a fantasy, a complete fantasy."

See more clips from The Tonight Show below.

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

Related content: