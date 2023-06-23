Daniel Cormier urges Michael Chandler to not let Conor McGregor fight ‘fall by the wayside’

Daniel Cormier advises Michael Chandler to do anything to keep the Conor McGregor fight alive.

McGregor recently wrapped up Season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter” opposite Chandler, which continues to air Tuesdays on ESPN until Aug. 15. However, a fight between McGregor and Chandler is yet to be booked. McGregor also has yet to re-enter the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug testing pool, which he’s required to be in for six months prior to a fight unless the UFC grants an exemption.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Chandler, who was positive the fight would happen, has started to express some frustration at the delay, and Cormier urged him to take action.

“I don’t know what Chandler can do to make him move quicker into USADA, to make him agree to the fight faster,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “I guess just kind of talking sh*t to him might help, but I don’t know if that’s going to be enough. Mike’s in a weird position. I spoke to him off the record today a little bit, just two text messages.

“He’s in a position where he’s just got to kind of wait and see, because that’s where he is. But my one bit of advice to him was don’t let the fight fall by the wayside. Do whatever you have to do in order to keep this fight together because this is a fight that can really make you at a level that no one else in the fight game can do.”

McGregor is in the middle of another ongoing legal situation after a woman accused him of raping her while attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10 in Miami. The alleged sexual assault occurred inside a men’s bathroom at Kaseya Center. McGregor has denied the allegation, and attorney Barbara R. Llanes called it “no more than a shakedown.”

Attorney Ariel Mitchell, who represents the woman alleging McGregor sexually assaulted her, says the NBA offered $100,000 to keep her client quiet in the aftermath of the incident, according to a Thursday report from the Daily Mail.

Related

Daniel Cormier: Conor McGregor has 'almost become a victim to the fame,' needs people to tell him no Conor McGregor sexual assault allegation doesn't deter ESPN, UFC from continuing 'TUF 31' Arman Tsarukyan targets Michael Chandler after TKO win: 'His fight with Conor McGregor is over' Video shows Conor McGregor lead alleged sexual assault victim into bathroom at NBA Finals game

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie