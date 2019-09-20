Dana White: Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will fight a trilogy

Stipe Miocic is once again UFC heavyweight champ and it looks like Dana White has already picked his next challenger. You might be a little familiar with him.

The UFC president revealed that he plans to have Miocic fight Daniel Cormier for a third time in his next fight during an interview with Barstool Sports.

The pair have already fought two bouts, both for the heavyweight title. Cormier scored a first-round KO in the first fight to unseat Miocic and become a two-belt champ, but Miocic emerged victorious with a fourth-round TKO in their second meeting last month.

“Stipe is recovering from that fight,” White said. “He’s got some bumps and bangs from that fight. We’re waiting for him to heal, and, yeah, we’re going to do the trilogy.”

White indicated the timeframe for the next fight will be dependent on Miocic’s recovery.

Cormier and Miocic get one more fight

Miocic and Cormier both sit among the best heavyweights in UFC history, and yet each could have something to prove with their trilogy.

Miocic looked headed to another defeat against Cormier in their second meeting, trailing on the scorecards until he started landing a brutal string of left hooks to the body that Cormier was unable to defend. Winning one more fight would solidify Miocic as the superior fighter.

Cormier sits in a more interesting position, as every fight scheduled at this point comes with the possible distinction of being the 41-year-old fighter’s last.

Win, and Cormier will have the chance to retire a champion. Lose, and Miocic joins Jon Jones in holding a clear edge over him. Cormier looked on his way to getting a second win in their last fight, but seemed to make a number of bizarre defensive decisions against the dangerous Miocic. We’ll see if he any changes are in the works for a third fight.

Daniel Cormier looked on his way to a second win over Stipe Miocic, then had no answer for him. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

