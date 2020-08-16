Daniel Cormier announces retirement after UFC heavyweight title loss to Stipe Miocic

One of the most decorated careers in MMA history has come to a disappointing close.

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier announced he was officially retiring after a decision loss to Stipe Miocic on Saturday.

“I’m not interested in fighting for anything but titles, and I don’t imagine there’s going to be a title in the future,” Cormier said. “That’ll be it for me. I’ve had a long run, it’s been great. I just fought my last fight for the heavyweight championship. It was a pretty good fight.”

Cormier had said he was planning to call it quits after UFC 252, but making it official could have been another matter given how his final fight played out.

Rough end for great career

Cormier’s hope had been to recapture the UFC heavyweight belt with a win over Miocic and ride into the sunset, but the world had different plans. For starters, Cormier had to fight his final bout in an empty arena with no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fight itself was close, but eventually resulted in a unanimous decision for Miocic.

The 41-year-old Cormier will retire with a 22-3-1 record. Those three losses and single no-decision came only against Miocic and Jon Jones, respectively the greatest heavyweight and light heavyweight in UFC history. Only losing to fighters like that signifies a stellar career, but it’s hard to imagine Cormier didn’t want more.

