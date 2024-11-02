Daniel Cormier responds to Rinat Fakhretdinov's commentary criticism after UFC 308 win: 'He's a moron'

.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada – Daniel Cormier didn't mince words when asked about Rinat Fakhredinov's recent comments toward the commentary team at UFC 308.

Fakhredinov (23-1-1 MMA, 5-0-1 UFC) won a controversial unanimous decision over Carlos Leal in their welterweight bout at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. Cormier, who was on the commentary duty for the event, firmly disagreed with the decision.

"Really bad commentators," Fakhredinov said during a post-fight news conference at UFC 308. "… First round was pretty close. It could've gone either way. I didn't have any doubt the second or third round was mine. After your words, people will say again the Arabs bought the decision."

During a Q&A session prior to the UFC Fight Night 246 ceremonial weigh-ins, Cormier was asked about Fakhredinov's comments, and didn't hold back his opinion.

"I don't know what this dude was talking about," Cormier said. "I'm serious. Listen bro, he lost. I don't care how many times he complains – and that's the thing. These fighters, they go and they fight. It was so clear that the guy lost the fight. He gets a microphone and he goes and sticks his foot in his mouth. That's the problem. He's a moron, and he just needs to recognize he lost."

Every media member who submitted a scorecard to MMA Decisions scored the fight in favor of Leal (21-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC). In fact, most of them scored every round for Leal, who walked away with a loss in his promotional debut.

While the official result prevented Fakhretdinov from recording his first loss in the UFC, Cormier believes that he was "gifted" a win by the cageside judges, and should just quietly accept the result.

"Take it. Just take it," Cormier said. "You got gifted a win. Take it. Just take it and keep your head tucked down until you fight somebody next time."

Related

Daniel Cormier: Khamzat Chimaev earned title shot at UFC 308, Sean Strickland should be worried

UFC 308 post-event facts: Ilia Topuria brings Max Holloway's record run without being KO'd to screeching halt

UFC 308 takeaways: Ilia Topuria's Fighter of the Year case and why Khamzat Chimaev should have Sean Strickland squirming

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Daniel Cormier responds to Rinat Fakhretdinov's commentary criticism after UFC 308 win: 'He's a moron'