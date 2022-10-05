Daniel Barenboim steps back from performing due to health condition

Daniel Barenboim conducting at the BBC Proms in 2017

Classical conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim is taking a step back from performing after being diagnosed with a "serious neurological condition".

The Berlin-based 79-year-old had cancelled a series of concerts earlier this year for health reasons.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winner tweeted to say he would be dropping more engagements in the coming months.

"My health has deteriorated over the last months." He added that he must "now focus on my physical well-being".

He said he was making the announcement with "a combination of pride and sadness" adding: "I have lived all my life in and through music, and I will continue to do so as long as my health allows me to."

It is with a combination of pride and sadness that I announce today that I am taking a step back from some of my performing activities, especially conducting engagements, for the coming months. pic.twitter.com/1LlqaETNzG — Daniel Barenboim (@DBarenboim) October 4, 2022

Born in Argentina to Jewish parents, Barenboim rose to prominence as a prodigious young pianist, before moving to Israel as a teenager and going on to become a leading conductor.

He married the British cellist Jacqueline du Pré in Jerusalem in 1967, converting to Judaism. Following her death, he married the Russian pianist Elena Bashkirova.

After becoming general musical director at Berlin's State Opera in 1992, Barenboim went on to co-create the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, alongside Palestinian-American intellectual Edward Said, to promote co-operation among young musicians from Israel and Arab nations.

In 2011, he received an honorary knighthood - the highest honour for foreign citizens - in recognition of his work towards reconciliation in the Middle East through music.

As well as having Israeli citizenship, he accepted honorary Palestinian citizenship in 2008.

Barenboim, who has worked alongside the likes of Nadia Boulanger and Artur Rubenstein during a stellar career, was the subject of a BBC documentary last year.