Daniel Arbour Joins The MACH Team

MACH announces the appointment of Daniel Arbour as Vice-President, Major Projects

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - It is with great pleasure that MACH announces the appointment of Daniel Arbour, engineer and urbanist, to the position of Vice-President, Major Projects.

Considered a pioneer in modern urban planning and championing Québec expertise in that field across the globe with outstanding talent, Daniel Arbour was one of MACH's very first patrons.

Until recently, he was senior partner at architectural firm Lemay where he was assigned mainly to the development of major urban projects in Québec and Asia. Before that, he had founded Daniel Arbour and Associates, that was eventually acquired by Lemay. In his new position at MACH, Daniel Arbour will lead the development of major mixed-use projects, including, among others, the Quartier des lumières in Montréal. He will take up his post on September 8.

"We are very happy to welcome Daniel to the MACH family," said Vincent Chiara, president of MACH. "His arrival at MACH feels like a perfect fit. We share a common vision and the same desire to innovate. Moving forward, his invaluable expertise and remarkable managerial talent will be real assets for our current and future major projects."

ABOUT MACH

MACH is one of Canada's largest private property owners and developers. The company owns or manages more than 26 million square feet of commercial, industrial or residential properties in Québec. Celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year, MACH's philosophy has been to invest in communities with a long-term approach. With an integrated business model which includes development, real estate services and construction, MACH has been particularly attentive to the needs of customers and users since 2000 and currently has over 15 million square feet of projects in development, some of which, such as the Quartier des lumières, are international in scope. Its current real estate portfolio includes the Sun Life Building, the CIBC tower, Place Victoria, la Maison de Radio-Canada in Montréal and several properties in Québec City, including the TELUS Building. In recent years, MACH received numerous national and international awards for its innovation in sustainable development and for the quality of its construction projects.

