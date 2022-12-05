Daniel Andrews seizes on popularity of State Electricity Commission promise to create a new ministry

Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

The Victorian Labor government is putting its election promise to revive the State Electricity Commission at the heart of its third term, with the creation of a new ministry to be held by Lily D’Ambrosio.

In a cabinet reshuffle announced on Monday, Daniel Andrews confirmed D’Ambrosio would be given the new title of minister for the State Electricity Commission, in addition to the portfolios of climate action and energy and resources.

She will oversee an altered department, to be known as the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action, which will also be responsible for agriculture and resources.

D’Ambrosio will be handing the environment portfolio, which she has held since 2016, to Ingrid Stitt, who retained her role as minister for early childhood education and pre-prep.

Reinstating the publicly-owned SEC was a key pillar of the government’s election campaign and is central to its plan to increase renewable energy targets to 65% by 2030 and 95% by 2035, and to reach net zero emissions by 2045 instead of 2050.

The premier has also maintained it will bring down the price of power bills in the long-term.

D’Ambrosio said that in her 20 years in parliament she had “never seen anything like the support Victorians showed our plan to revive the SEC”.

“It speaks volumes about the community’s desire to see government take control of the transition to renewable energy and drive down power bills – and to fully recognise that electricity should be for people, not profit,” she told Guardian Australia.

“I’m incredibly excited to have this opportunity – fitting perfectly with my responsibility for delivering our nation-leading climate action agenda.”

A similar move was made following the 2018 election, with Jacinta Allan given the title of minister for the suburban rail loop, which she continues to hold.

Monday’s changes to cabinet were generally minor, given a significant reshuffle occurred following the resignation of four senior government ministers ahead of November’s election.

Most ministers will retain their existing portfolios, though Lizzie Blandthorn will be stepping down as planning minister, after concerns were raised about a potential conflict of interest relating to her brother’s work at Labor-linked lobbying firm Hawker Britton.

Blandthorn has been appointed deputy leader of the government in the upper house, after switching from her lower house seat of Pascoe Vale at the election.

She will be elevated to the senior ministry with responsibility for the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing and will take on the portfolios of disability, ageing and carers, as well as child protection and family services.

Blandthorn is the fifth minister to take on the portfolio in about 14 months.

The premier on Monday vowed to work with her to overhaul Victoria’s child protection system, conceding “too many” First Nations children were being taken away from their families by the state.

He said the role was challenging but Blandthorn was suited for it.

Sonya Kilkenny will replace Blandthorn as planning minister.

Mary-Anne Thomas will retain health but take on health infrastructure and medical research, while minister Gabrielle Williams will add ambulance services to her portfolio.

Danny Pearson will continue as assistant treasurer but will also be tasked with leading a new Department of Government Services. He will also become minister for WorkSafe and the TAC, and take on the portfolio of consumer affairs.

Colin Brooks will also take on responsibility for housing and multicultural affairs.

Enver Erdogan will pick up corrections, youth justice and victim support, while Natalie Suleyman, Victoria’s first female Muslim minister, will take veterans, small business and youth.

Harriet Shing will remain minister for water, regional development and equality and take on the “Commonwealth Games legacy” portfolio. But with counting in the upper house ongoing, she was not sworn in on Monday.

Shaun Leane was dumped from cabinet due to factional reasons. He will be nominated as Labor’s candidate for the upper house presidency, a position he has previously held.