How Daniel Andrews’ beleaguered pandemic bill became fuel for Victoria’s anti-government protests

Mainstream criticisms of the Andrews government’s proposed pandemic laws have been co-opted by protestors, including some from the far-right, to give weight to a long-running campaign against public health laws, experts say.

The Public Health and Wellbeing (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021 was being debated in the upper house on Tuesday. The legislation as introduced by the Andrews government would allow the premier to make an indefinite declaration of a pandemic and state of emergency, give the health minister power to make broad public health orders, and grant authorised officers the power to detain people under quarantine.

It will pass with the support of crossbench MPs, who late Monday announced they had negotiated amendments to the legislation which will address some of the concerns raised by civil liberties groups.

Related: Victoria’s controversial pandemic bill poised to pass parliament after amendments

It follows weeks of protests against the proposed bill, which escalated on Saturday, with thousands of people marching through central Melbourne in a demonstration that included a gallows prop, protesters posing with nooses, and chants of “hang Dan Andrews”.

On Monday night, a Daniel Andrews blow up doll was put on the gallows prop in the CBD.

Last Thursday night a group of protesters also gathered outside the house of Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick, one of the three key crossbenchers, according to a message posted by him on social media.

Meddick, who said he and his family have received death threats over the legislation, said he is concerned that hostilities towards politicians could escalate to the point seen in the United Kingdom earlier this year, with the alleged murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

He said the amended bill “will ensure Victoria has the most transparent and accountable pandemic management framework in the country”.

Amendments negotiated by the crossbenchers include that parliament will be given immediate ability to scrutinise any order, public health orders must explicitly relate to risk, and the maximum financial penalty for the worst breaches of public health orders has been halved – it’s now $45,000 for individuals down from $91,000.

Story continues

In a group statement with fellow crossbenchers, Reason Party leader Fiona Pattern and Greens leader Samatha Ratnam, Meddick defended the decision to pass the bill.

“While the official opposition and some prominent shock jocks and tabloid commentators knowingly, dangerously incited and fanned unduly angry civil unrest with lies, the crossbenchers focused on improving the bill to better protect and support the Victorian community,” they said.

Imperfect bill an opportunity to create better law

The legislation has been criticised by the Law Institute of Victoria, the Victorian Bar Association, and the Human Rights Law Centre, who say it grants the government an unlimited power to declare a pandemic, allows the health minister a very broad range of powers during a pandemic, and is lacking oversight mechanisms and transparency.

Bar Association president Róisín Annesley QC said on Tuesday that the amendments negotiated by crossbenchers “address low priority issues and not the most fundamental problems with the bill”.

But despite this criticism, most agree with the need for new legislation.

The Human Rights Law Centre’s legal director, Daniel Webb, said some commentary around the bill had been “very misleading”.

“While it’s definitely not perfect, this bill would significantly improve the current law in Victoria,” Webb told Guardian Australia.

He said threats and abuse directed at crossbench MPs was “appalling”.

“The easy thing for these crossbench MPs to do would have been to just grant another extension under the existing law,” he said. “Instead, they’ve taken advice from a range of experts and worked with the government to try and make the law better.”

The legislation has also faced opposition in advertisements funded by high-profile Melbourne business figures, led by Kilara Capital managing director Ben Krasnostein.

Krasnostein’s company, Climate Smart Investments Pty Ltd, authorised advertisements that appeared in newspapers owned by Nine and News Corp Australia urging people to contact the office of key upper house crossbenchers, including Reason Party leader Fiona Patten, who was called on to delay the vote on the legislation as put by the government, or “pass key amendments that honour the Reason Party promise and senior lawyers say are vital”.

Krasnostein told the Australian Financial Review the ads were funded by a group of people who were disputing sections of the legislation, but did not oppose the Andrews government as a whole. Krasnostein was also quoted in the AFR saying: “We are not anti-vaxxers, and we agree we need legislation to govern pandemics, we agree with that, and it’s better to have the power in the hands of ministers rather than unelected bureaucrats, we agree with that too ... But we don’t need clauses which, for example, give the power to have authorised officers enter into homes without a warrant and detain people, and a complete lack of judicial oversight.”

Some protesters have adopted the criticisms of the legislation without adopting the nuance, playing into an increasingly polarised political environment.

Capitalising on political polarisation

Deakin University senior research fellow Dr Josh Roose, whose work includes researching extremism, said protesters in Melbourne have capitalised on legal and humanitarian criticisms of the legislation to maintain the momentum on anti-government protests, which began as anti-lockdown protests last year, morphed into anti-vaccine mandate protests in July, and were briefly fuelled by outraged construction workers in September.

“They are certainly seeking to capitalise on the bill and potential legislation because what they’re able to represent it as is a power grab,” Roose said.

There have also been attempts to bring in other activist groups in Melbourne to bolster support for the protests. Meriki Onus, a Gunai and Gunditjmara woman and community organiser, was approached to speak at Saturday’s rally, as was fellow organiser and Yigar Gunditjmara, Bindal, Yorta Yorta and Torres Strait Islander woman Tarneen Onus-Williams. Both declined.

The central theme of the protests has been freedom from government control – over movement, vaccine mandates, and now from laws which have been framed by some legal and political critics as allowing unchecked government interference in people’s lives.

“There is a legitimate fear out there that this puts more power in [the government’s] hands, and there’s been very little effort by the government to communicate what this bill is about to the wider public,” Roose said.

It appears that some rightwing politicians are willing to capitalise on that polarisation, Deakin University lecturer Dr Imogen Richards said.

Craig Kelly, recently of the Liberal party and currently representing Clive Palmer’s United Australia party, spoke at the protest on Saturday, telling protestors “we are coming after the Labor and the Liberal party because you cannot trust them”. Victorian Liberal MP Bernie Finn placed an ad in the Herald Sun urging people to attend the protest, with slogans such as “RISE UP! MELBOURNE” and “stop the power grab!”.

Finn, who has opposed lockdown measures, has previously expressed support for the anti-vaccine mandate sentiments of some protesters, writing on Facebook in September: “There is no justification for violence but if any government tried to force medical treatment on me against my will, they’d see a fighting fury.”

“I don’t think it’d be inaccurate to say it is, in a sense, [a] kind of ‘unite the right’ protest event,” Richards said. “And ironically, some of those interested in the mobilisations of these disparate groups are the very same political entities they’re professing to oppose.”

The protesters “are being, to a degree, co-opted as a part of Clive Palmer’s political campaign”, which, as Palmer has previously made it clear his party will preference the Liberal party federally, is arguably a campaign to help re-elect the current federal government.

At the same time, the presence of Kelly and other sympathetic politicians lends legitimacy to the protests. In response to questions by Guardian Australia, Kelly dismissed concerns about the increase in violent rhetoric at the protests, saying he had not heard the “hang Dan Andrews” chant, or seen the nooses, and that it may have been meant “metaphorically”.

Influence of the far-right?

The broad swathe of opposition to the proposed pandemic laws has made drawing concrete links between the Melbourne protests and elements of the far right a complex exercise. But like most of the protests in the city during the pandemic, there were elements of hard-right groups among the crowd as well as an increase in overtly violent rhetoric and QAnon-inflected protest signs.

Related: Where 'freedom' meets the far right: the hate messages infiltrating Australian anti-lockdown protests

“There’s obvious examples of a far-right presence at these protests which are obviously trying to exploit this for the purpose of recruitment,” Richards said.

Anti-fascist group the White Rose Society posted material online alleging that an individual working as part of Craig Kelly’s personal security for the event was a longtime member of a series of neo-Nazi groups. There is no suggestion by Guardian Australia that Kelly was aware of the individual’s alleged neo-Nazi links and when approached for comment Kelly told Guardian Australia that he did not remember his security guard’s name, and that he was unaware about any political affiliation he might have had.

“As far as I know he was qualified, he did a good job, he was efficient and professional and that’s all that should matter,” Kelly said.

Organising material distributed on social media sites in the lead up to the Saturday’s demonstration came from established, self described “libertarian and populist activists” – groups like the Melbourne Freedom Rally, led by serial protester Harrison McLean, whose personal engagement with far right groups online has been previously reported. McLean has previously denied being involved in the far right.

The protest was also pushed by the anti-lockdown protest group Reignite Democracy, which has been accused of spreading various Covid misinformation throughout the pandemic, and has recently announced a collaboration with Kelly and the United Australia Party on what Rebel News described as “a similar pro-freedom, anti-lockdown, pro-vaccine choice platform”.