Who is Daniel Abed Khalife? Everything we know about terror suspect who escaped prison

A mammoth police search is underway for terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife who escaped HMP Wandsworth in south-west London on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old former soldier is believed to have escaped–while wearing a chef’s uniform–by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery truck.

Here is everything we know about Khalife, his escape, and the search to find him.

Who is Daniel Abed Khalife?

Khalife is a former soldier who was previously stationed at the MoD’s Beacon Barracks in Stafford.

The barracks are home to the Royal Corps of Signals 1st Signal Brigade, the Defence Electronics Agency, the RAF Joint Helicopter Command’s Tactical Supply Wing and No 22 Group air force cadets.

Khalife described his role on social media as being a computer specialist with skills including information technology and system administration, according to the Telegraph.

He was being held at HMP Wandsworth awaiting trial for planting a fake bomb and gathering information that might be useful to terrorists or enemies of the UK.

He was discharged from the army on May 22, after being charged with criminal offences.

He is accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information that could be useful for a terrorist on August 2, 2021, and breaching the Official Secrets Act by gathering information that could be useful to an enemy between May 1, 2019, and January 6, 2022.

The ex-serviceman is also accused of a criminal offence relating to the alleged bomb hoax.

It is claimed that he placed “three cannisters with wires” on a desk in his MoD lodgings on January 2 this year, causing others to fear an explosion.

Khalife appeared at the Old Bailey in late July, via videolink from HMP Wandsworth, when he denied the charges.

At his appearance, it was said Khalife took soldier details from the MoD personnel files which would be “useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism”.

A trial date for Khalife had been set for November 13 at Woolwich Crown Court.

In the meantime he was being held at HMP Wandsworth - a south London jail that is one of the largest in the UK, with a capacity of 1,371.

It is a Category B prison, meaning it has the second-highest level of security.

Khalife was previously held at Category A prison HMP Belmarsh in Thamesmead, before being transferred to Wandsworth, according to reports.

HMP Wandsworth in London, from which former soldier Daniel Abed Khalife escaped (PA Wire)

How did he escape?

Khalife was reportedly working in the prison kitchens, when he escaped dressed in his cook’s uniform at 7.50am on Wednesday.

He is understood to have left the prison premises by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery van.

The van Khalife is believed to be strapped to the bottom of left HMP Wandsworth at 7.32am on Wednesday. He was declared missing at 7.50am.

Police were then notified at 8.15am and the van was stopped on Upper Richmond Road near to the junction of Carlton Road at 8.37am.

Khalife was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red-and-white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots.

What has happened since?

A nationwide search is underway for Khalife. As of Thursday evening there have been no confirmed sightings.

Scotland Yard says he has links to Kingston in south-west London and to north-west England, but the hunt to find him is covering the whole of the UK, said a Met spokesperson.

Police say he is most likely to still be in the London region, though he may have travelled further afield.

Ports and airports have been placed on alert.

They have been asked to carry out additional security measures, resulting in delays being reported across the UK, including at Heathrow airport, Manchester airport, and the Port of Dover.

Lorries queue for the Port of Dover along the A20 in Kent on Thursday, as heightened security checks are carried out (PA)

Photos on Thursday morning showed huge queues of lorries on the approach to Dover.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information that might assist with locating Khalife - even if it doesn’t relate to a live sighting.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command confirmed all police forces and UK border points have been put on notice.

The head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, Commander Dominic Murphy, has said there is “no reason to believe Khalife poses a threat to the wider public” but has urged people not to approach him and to call 999 if they spot him.

Labour has demanded the Government explain how the escape could have occurred.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are working with the Metropolitan Police to recapture this prisoner and are urgently investigating how he escaped.”

An investigation has been launched into how Khalife escaped and why he was not being held in a higher security facility, a Government minister said on Thursday.