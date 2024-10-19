Dani Olmo continues to train normally ahead of Barcelona vs Sevilla

Hansi Flick has been able to put his career at FC Barcelona to a very good start with the results obtained in the first nine league games. The Blaugranes currently stand first on the league table with 24 points, which is 3 more than the second-placed Real Madrid.

But one can argue that these results could have been even better if Flick had been able to count on some of the most important Barcelona players, including Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Marc Bernal, Dani Olmo, and Marc Andre Ter Stegen, who have been sidelined with injuries in this phase of the season.

Fortunately, Frenkie de Jong has already made his return to the pitch and is now expected to be at his best after resting throughout the October international break. Furthermore, Hansi Flick is also expected to recover another key player with the resumption of club football, Dani Olmo.

After joining Barcelona in the summer and impressing in the three matches he played before getting injured, Dani Olmo is nearing his return from injury. He was reported to be present in the training session that took place on Thursday, and according to Mundo Deportivo, he also trained normally in the training session on Friday.

The former RB Leipzig forward was able to do part of the training with the group in this session and is expected to be present in the squad for the game against Sevilla.

Olmo will be aiming to get some minutes off the bench in the game against the Andalusian side, led by former Barcelona reserve team coach García Pimienta, as he looks to build fitness ahead of the crucial matches against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Hopefully, he will be able to contribute and help his team get successful results, not only in these two games, but throughout the rest of the season.