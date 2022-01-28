Daniëlle Cathari Releases Her Puff Bag in 2 New Colors

Collette Grimes
·1 min read

Dutch designer Daniëlle Cathari has just released the cult-favorite Cathari Puff Bag in two new colorways. After initially launching the design in the summer of 2020, the angular accessory now arrives in a fiery, statement-making “Chili Red,” perfect if you’re already a lover of bold shades or are looking to add some spice to everyday outfits. The new drop also features the textured handbag in a fun “Two-Toned Olive Green,” a playful and unexpected take on the neutral shade.

The Cathari Puff Bag is a beautifully crafted everyday staple that reimagines the essential purse with its deconstructed lightweight padding, asymmetric cutlines and thick strap that curves to one side of the handbag.

Scroll through the gallery below for a closer look at the new colors and head to Daniëlle Cathari’s website to purchase the puffy bag in your favorite shade. The Cathari Puff Bags retail for $131 USD.

Daniëlle Cathari Puff Bag chili red two-toned olive green accessories purses


Daniëlle Cathari Puff Bag chili red two-toned olive green accessories purses
