Dani Dyer’s boyfriend Sammy Kimmence sobs as he is jailed for 3.5 years

(Handout)

The boyfriend of Love Island star Dani Dyer has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for swindling two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

Sammy Kimmence, 25, pretended he would invest the money on behalf of Peter Martin and Peter Haynes, but instead splashed out on his luxury lifestyle.

Portsmouth crown court heard Kimmence bought designer clothes, settled restaurant bills, paid off his overdraft, and took a trip to Ibiza, while one of the victims was left “on the breadline”.

Kimmence, who became a father with Ms Dyer following the birth of their son, Santiago, on January 23 this year, sobbed as he was jailed on Wednesday.

“You didn’t show any remorse immediately and I do not consider any remorse to be profound”, said Judge Timothy Mousley QC.

“You defrauded two men of significant sums of money, both were elderly gentlemen, neither was a wealthy man.

"Whilst these men trusted you, you used their money to fund your lifestyle.”

Kimmence met the two men while working in sales and administration as a ‘senior trader’ for a company called Equine Global Sports Limited, which would place horse racing bets on behalf of customers.

When the firm ceased trading, Kimmence pretended he had moved to another company called S&S Trading Ltd and offered to continue making bets on behalf of his two victims.

Mr Martin, of Havant, Hampshire, who died last year at the age of 91, handed over nearly £26,000, while 81-year-old Peter Haynes, from Okehampton, Devon, gave him £7,927.

“This is a very unpleasant fraud against two men who Mr Kimmence deliberately targeted” said prosecutor Michael Mason.

“He targeted them because they were old, vulnerable and somewhat isolated. This wasn’t something he migrated to, this was something he planned.”

In a statement read to court, Mr Haynes, an aircraft engineer and RAF veteran, said: “All the savings I have accrued over my working life have been wiped out, my bank account shows zero, I am sick with worry.”

Story continues

Mr Mason said Kimmence had visited both of his victims and had persuaded Mr Martin to hand over his internet banking password and bank cards.

He said of Mr Martin: “He ceded financial control to Mr Kimmence, it’s akin to the fox getting the keys to the chicken pen.”

A statement made by Mr Martin said: “I have been left at times very stressed over money, having given thousands to Sammy who I thought was investing it for me.”

Craig Harris, defending Kimmence, said: “He was living above his means, he found himself surrounded by what he perceived to be the glitz and glamour of the City and financial services workers and they would take him out to Club 195, nightclubs, and well-regarded bar establishments.

“And when the time came for him to show willingness to engage in this type of frivolity, he did.”

Kimmence, from Rayleigh, Essex, said he has saved up £10,000 to repay his victims, and now wants to train to become a quantity surveyor.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, and was ordered to serve half his sentence before being released.

Read More

Revealed: the worst place in London for car thefts

Britons being targeted by foreign spies, MI5 warns

Ex-boyfriend threw acid on woman after terrifying balloon threat