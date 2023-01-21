Dani Dyer announces she is expecting twins with footballer Jarrod Bowen

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

Dani Dyer has revealed she is pregnant with twins with her partner, Premier League footballer Jarrod Bowen, and said: “Our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait.”

The 26-year-old reality TV star, who already shares one-year-old son Santiago with former partner Sammy Kimmence, announced the news on Instagram with a series of sweet photos.

In the first picture, Santiago can be seen holding a blackboard with the words “I’m going to be a big brother to twins”, with two scans pinned to it.

A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

Another image shows Love Island star Dyer and Bowen, 26, holding each other and a final one sees Dyer cradling her bump with Bowen hugging her from behind.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “We have been keeping a little secret. Our little TWINS. So excited to meet our babies and watch santi be the best big brother.

“The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed. Our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait.”

Friends and famous faces congratulated the couple, with fellow Love Island star Molly Mae, who is also pregnant, writing: “Omg!!! Amazing. Congratulations.”

Zara McDermott, who appeared with Dyer on Love Island in 2018, said: “Congratulations darling this is amazing news!!!!! Twins!!!!”

A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

Bowen’s football club West Ham United said “Congratulations!” with a red heart emoji.

The TV star and daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer shot to fame on the 2018 series of ITV’s hit show Love Island which she won with former partner Jack Fincham.

On January 23 2021, Dyer gave birth to Santiago with Kimmence, who she dated before she starred on Love Island and later rekindled their romance after her split from Fincham.

Dyer later separated from Kimmence who was jailed for three and a half years in 2021 for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

The TV star has also starred alongside her soap actor father on a number of shows and they co-host a podcast, Sorted With The Dyers.

In 2021, Dani made an appearance on EastEnders as a pregnant taxi driver called Jeanette who picked up Danny’s character from Albert Square.

