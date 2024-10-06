Dani Carvajal sends powerful message following season-ending ACL blow

Real Madrid have been dealt a major blow after defender Dani Carvajal sustained a severe knee injury during their recent 2-0 victory over Villarreal.

The injury is a significant setback, as Carvajal has been one of the most crucial players in the squad. Unfortunately, this incident has ruled him out for the remainder of the season, leaving a void in Real Madrid’s defence.

What makes this situation even more notable is that it was Carvajal himself who confirmed the seriousness of his injury.

An ACL injury confirmed

During the early hours of Sunday, the veteran defender revealed on social media that he had suffered a cruciate ligament injury and would need to undergo surgery. This means he will be sidelined for several months as he recovers.

“A serious injury to the cruciate ligament has been confirmed, I will have to undergo surgery and be off the pitch for a few months.

“I am already looking forward to starting the recovery and coming back like a beast. Thank you all very much for your messages, I feel very loved,” wrote the Real Madrid defender.

Carvajal’s injury occurred during a challenge with Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino. In an unfortunate twist, the full-back’s right leg got caught awkwardly at knee height during the tackle.

This resulted in an unnatural and painful movement that overstretched the knee. The distressing moment was obvious to everyone watching, as Carvajal’s screams echoed across the stadium.

The seriousness of the injury was immediately clear, and both Real Madrid and Villarreal players quickly signalled for medical assistance.

Carvajal, visibly in pain, attempted to walk but soon realised he couldn’t. He was eventually carried off the pitch on a stretcher, tears in his eyes, as the reality of the injury sank in.

The crowd, understanding the gravity of the situation, gave him a standing ovation as he was taken off. Their support and respect were clear as they bid farewell to one of Real Madrid’s most experienced and dedicated players.