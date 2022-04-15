Widespread gusty winds to sweep over southern Ontario on Friday

An approaching front is on track to bring another round of gusty winds to southern Ontario for the day on Friday. Wind gusts could read 60-80 km/h at times into Friday afternoon. Conditions behind the front are a far cry from the summer-like warmth we saw earlier this week. The cooler air could even lead to flurries this weekend. More on what you can expect Friday and beyond, below.

FRIDAY: GRIP THE STEERING WHEEL AS GUSTY WINDS PUSH IN

Thursday saw some blustery conditions across southern Ontario as a cold front moved across the area. We’ll see similar conditions for our Friday, with winds picking up in a hurry as another front pushes across the region.

ONFront

Strong winds aloft will easily mix down to the surface, allowing Friday afternoon’s wind gusts to push 60-80 km/h across much of southern Ontario. The strongest winds are possible across the escarpment.

ONWind

Use extra caution while driving and driving near high-profile vehicles, and remain mindful of any small debris that could get tossed around by the lively gusts.

Light precipitation will form as the front passes through the eastern Great Lakes. It looks like much of the precipitation will remain south of the lakes on Friday evening into Saturday morning.

ONPrecip

However, some light mixing and snow flurries are possible as we head through the first half of Saturday.

Winds will calm down Friday night into Saturday, which is good news as temperatures will drop well below seasonal as colder air filters in. Saturday’s highs will come in 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal for the date.

A blocking pattern and a recurving typhoon will help to reinforce the chilly pattern across the region through next week and weekend, with a couple of systems likely to impact southern Ontario next week with rain and possibly wet snow.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates on southern Ontario.