Dangerous U.S. storm could bring freezing rain to Ontario by mid-week

Although southern Ontario has recently been spoiled with above-seasonal temperatures, forecasters are watching a stateside system that is threatening to bring hazardous weather to the province by mid-week.

The system will likely approach on Wednesday with a stalled track over the Great Lakes, which means that this could be a prolonged event with gusty east or northeasterly winds that will bring temperatures close to 0°C.

These conditions could be ideal for freezing rain and confidence is growing that ice accretion could be especially impactful in colder forecasted regions, such as the Kitchener-Guelph region, including Elora.

Periods of freezing rain threaten Toronto and northern parts of the GTA as well, which means that motorists will need to proceed with extra caution during commuting hours. Isolated power outages are possible.

Regions along the Niagara Peninsula and extreme southwest of the province may see temperatures that are above 0°C and periods of heavy rain through Wednesday.

This system is also brewing trouble in the southern United States and has all the conditions that could result in profound tornadic development. The U.S. Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issued a moderate convective outlook for Tuesday, which is the second highest risk on the scale. An outlook of this severity has not been issued three days out since April 2020.

“A substantial severe weather event – including potential for significant tornadoes – remains evident over the Lower Mississippi Valley/central Gulf Coast region [on] Tuesday,” the SPC stated in their forecast discussion that they issued early Sunday morning.

The forecasters say that the speed and timing of this system, as well as wind directions, will determine temperatures and precipitation types across Ontario. Continue to check back as more information becomes available.