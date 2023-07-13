Dangerous storm set-up with tornado risk emerges over parts of Ontario, Quebec

After a night that brought strong thunderstorms and heavy rain across much of southern Ontario, eyes are now on a severe set-up taking shape across parts of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec on Thursday -- one that includes the potential for tornadoes targeting major cities like Ottawa and Montreal.

A high impact, and potentially dangerous environment will need to be closely monitored throughout the day.

Be sure to have a plan and stay weather-aware.

Thursday

Areas: Eastern Ontario and southern Quebec

Timing: Thursday afternoon and evening

Weather: Several of Canada's major cities, including Ottawa, Montreal and surrounding regions, are within an environment which could produce tornadoes, damaging winds and heavy rainfall on Thursday. Much of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec should be weather-aware Thursday late afternoon and evening.

Baron - ONQC storm risk - July 13.jpg

Depending on how fast the morning showery commute clears out will determine how severe the environment sets up in behind it.

A cold front that follows will trigger thunderstorms in eastern Ontario just after the lunch hour. Into the afternoon, storms will start to strengthen, initially into discrete storms with supercell and tornado potential, heading east into southern Quebec.

Baron - ON precip - July13.jpg

This persists into the evening commute and dinner hour until the storms line out later on Thursday. The risks would then shift from tornadoes into damaging straight line winds.

There is the threat for all types of hazards with these storms on Thursday, so be sure to stay up-to-date on the weather alerts and have a safety plan at home or on the road.

Prepare

Stay alert and monitor the forecast for updates. Have a plan and a place to head indoors if the weather changes.

Watches mean conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms. Warnings mean they are imminent or are occurring in your area.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Ontario and Quebec.