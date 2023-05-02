A ‘dangerous situation’ alert at FIU’s main campus after a 911 call, then an ‘all clear’

A “dangerous situation” alert ordering the evacuation of Florida International University’s main campus went out Tuesday morning, putting the West Miami-Dade campus on edge until police gave the all clear about 13 minutes later.

“A dangerous situation is occurring on or near campus! Evacuate the area NOW,” said the emailed, texted and posted alert at 9:19 a.m.

An FIU spokesperson said several buildings were evacuated out of caution. Police said they were checking out a situation in Academic Health Center 3, which is on the east side of campus. Officers also closed streets in the area.

An email sent later from FIU communications said: “This morning FIU police received reports of an active shooter in AHC 3. Officers have cleared the building and are now conducting a methodical search.”

“There is no danger to anyone on campus. The call appears to be false.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.