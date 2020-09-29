'We just don't have words': At least 3 dead as California wildfires explode in wine country, forcing thousands to flee

SAN FRANCISCO — Thousands of fire-sapped California residents fled two new blazes Monday that exploded in size overnight, torching nearly 30,000 acres and killing at least three people.

The breakneck Zogg Fire had burned through 15,000 acres near Redding in Northern California, and the Glass Fire charred 11,000 acres in the Napa and Sonoma wine country north of San Francisco, according to Cal Fire. Both fires were at 0% containment as of Monday night.

The fires, driven by gusty winds, burned several structures overnight, including homes in Santa Rosa, as well as the Chateau Boswell winery and the nearby Black Rock Inn in the Napa County town of St. Helena. The area contains more than five dozen wineries.

"That fire last night was moving at about 40 mph because of the wind, down the hill into the city of Santa Rosa, and we're hoping for better conditions here today,'' state Sen. Mike McGuire told KTVU-TV.

"We just don’t have words," said McGuire, a Democrat who represents Healdsburg in Sonoma County. “It’s an incredibly trying and emotional time right now.”

Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini confirmed three fatalities at the Zogg Fire during a Monday afternoon press conference, but declined to provide further details.

Evacuation orders for more than 50,000 people were issued in Napa and Sonoma counties, where two smaller offshoots of the Glass Fire, the Shady and Boysen fires, merged to expand the blaze. Paul Lowenthal, a Cal Fire spokesman, said more than 13,000 homes were threatened in Santa Rosa.

The wine country has been scarred by terrible fires in recent years, including the Tubbs Fire that killed 22 people and destroyed more than 5,600 structures in 2017.

Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin evacuated her home in the Oakmont community of Santa Rosa about 1 a.m. She is rebuilding a home damaged in the 2017 fires. Gorin told the San Francisco Chronicle that she is numb, and the situation feels surreal.

“It’s like God has no sympathy, no empathy for Sonoma County,” she said.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for most of Northern California through Monday night. A heat wave in the West is combining with dry winds whipping the area, heightening the risk of wildfires this week.

In Sonoma, about 4,500 residents of the Oakmont Village senior living community fled the fast-moving fires – many in nightclothes and robes and gripping canes and walkers –as ash spewed in the sky, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“It was scary, and I didn’t expect it to be so close,” Doris Tietze, 91, an Oakmont resident, told the Chronicle.

The fire season in California has taken a huge toll. Since the beginning of the year, there have been more than 8,100 wildfires that have burned more than 3.7 million acres throughout the state, according to Cal Fire. Since Aug, 15 – when California’s fire activity elevated – 26 people have died, and more than 7,000 structures have been destroyed.

Crews are battling 25 major wildfires amid gusty winds and low humidity, Cal Fire said.

The National Weather service said the winds driving the Zogg Fire will continue to be strong into the morning and afternoon before dying down in the evening. Winds combined with the low humidity are giving momentum to the fire.

“With low humidity, any fuel is just more prone to burn, especially with those dried-out fuels we have right now,” National Weather Service meteorologist Emily Heller said.

Forty miles to the south, the enormous August Complex Fire continues to burn. The largest wildfire in state history, about 130 miles north of San Francisco, has charred more than 878,000 acres and was a major contributor to the dangerous air quality state residents were exposed to for days about three weeks ago and the apocalyptic skies over the Bay Area on Sept. 9.

