Dangerous persons alert issued for 2 men in Montreal Lake Cree Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a dangerous persons alert for two armed suspects in Montreal Lake Cree Nation, about 100 kilometres north of Prince Albert, after a person was injured. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

RCMP in northern Saskatchewan are asking people in Montreal Lake Cree Nation to seek shelter, and to lock their doors and windows as they search for two men reportedly armed with a gun.

In a news release sent out around 4:30 p.m. CST, police said one injury was reported.

Now, they're searching for two suspects — one of whom they're still working to identify.

RCMP said Justice Bird, 29, was last seen wearing a white ball cap and black and white clothes.

They didn't have a description for the other suspect.

Both of them were last seen on foot in the community in the area of House 713.

RCMP said anyone who sees Bird, or the other suspect, is urged not to approach them, but to report any tips by calling 911.

Montreal Lake Cree Nation is located about 100 kilometres north of Prince Albert.