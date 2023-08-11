Dangerous operation of all-terrain vehicles targeted in Kahnawake

With a growing number of all-terrain vehicles (ATV) in Kahnawake – and a growing number of complaints about them – the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Public Safety Unit has launched a campaign to promote ATV safety.

While the campaign was announced Monday, it has been underway for a few weeks, according to MCK chief Ryan Montour, who leads the public safety portfolio.

“Since we started this campaign, there has been one accident already, so I’m glad that we’re taking this approach to be proactive in prevention with this campaign of safety awareness and the consequences of irresponsible ATV use,” said Montour.

ATV use in Kahnawake is governed by the Kahnawake ATV/ATC Law, enacted in 2004, which outlines when an ATV can be used on local roads.

Generally, ATVs can cross a road or highway from one trail to another to a maximum of 90 metres. However, if a community member obtains an annual permit from the Kahnawake Peacekeepers, they can use an ATV to get around for work purposes if they abide by a number of conditions.

“We’re not totally ignorant of the fact that some people need this and can’t afford a primary means of transportation through car,” said Montour.

Even with a permit, ATV operators must carry registration and proof of insurance, be at least 16 years old, have a valid licence, obey the 30 KM/H speed limit, ride from dawn to dusk only, and stay off highways 132, 138, and 207. They are subject to other restrictions as well.

“I would just encourage the community to be aware, to read up on the ABCs of ATV safety,” Montour said.

He noted that the rules are enforced by the Kahnawake Peacekeepers, particularly when it comes to highways.

“We’re trying to save lives here, and that’s the bottom line,” he said.

“This safety campaign is long overdue,” said community member Marsha Delisle, who lives at a four-way stop a street down from the Old Malone Highway, where she says she often sees ATVs.

“Parents don’t seem to teach their children the rules of the road – just give them the keys and hope they or anyone else doesn’t get hurt or worse,” she said.

She has noticed a trend of ATV drivers getting younger and more dangerous, she said. “Lots of them are on cell phones and driving, so for sure don’t park on the street or they might hit your car.”

According to Peacekeepers spokesperson Kyle Zachary, the sheer number of ATVs in the community poses an enforcement challenge.

“It is a needed campaign because there have been many complaints about these types of vehicles,” he said, citing dangerous operation and other safety concerns.

“We’ve been putting out info for years about it. We enforce the laws, but there are so many of these vehicles out there, making it difficult to police them all.”

Zachary said many community members are aware of safety issues, prompting them to call in reports when they see ATVs being operated dangerously.

gmbankuti@gmail.com

Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door