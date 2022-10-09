‘Dangerous’ man jailed after sexually assaulting teens on buses in north and east London

Alberto Gago (Met Police)

A man has been jailed following a series of sexual assaults on buses in north and east London.

Albert Gago, 65, from Hackney, was sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, October 7.

He will also be on the sex offender’s register for 10 years.

The court heard how he sexually assaulted eight girls, aged between 12 and 16, on buses in Enfield, Hackney and Camden between September 2021 and June 2022.

Officers launched an investigation after receiving reports of the assaults.

He was later arrested at his home in Hackney and clothing at his address matched that of the man seen in CCTV recordings of the incidents.

Detective James Eccleston, who led the investigation, said: “Gago was a prolific offender who targeted young girls as they used public transport. He is dangerous and I am pleased this offending has resulted in a custodial sentence.

"I would like to praise the bravery of the young victims, who reported the offences to police and supported us throughout the investigation as we took Gago to court. We have supported them along the way.

"The Met is tackling violence against women and girls in all its forms. Women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time day or night, in public or at home and no one should have to put up with sexual behaviour."

Gago previously pleaded guilty to eight counts of sexual assault at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday, 11 August. He also received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order lasting 10 years.