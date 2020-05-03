Dangerous Lies star divided over ambiguous ending

Photo credit: Netflix

From Digital Spy

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Dangerous Lies



Dangerous Lies stars Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher have responded to the film's ambiguous ending.

The Netflix thriller, which dropped to the streaming service on Friday (April 29), sees a broke young couple inherit the fortune of a wealthy man (Elliot Gould), only to discover that his death wasn't as innocent as it first appeared.

The ending of the film saw a pregnant Katie (Mendes) keep the house and hose down the grass to unearth diamonds, following Adam's (Usher) death and a lot of other dodgy dealings that went down, which are recapped right here.

But, what do the stars themselves think of that ambiguous ending? Does Katie know the diamonds are there?

Well, it seems they're divided!

“I personally think she doesn’t know about the diamonds,” Mendes told Refinery29.

"You only see the diamonds [in the scene] when she walks away, back to the house, after turning on the sprinklers. Who knows, maybe she discovers the diamonds a week later. In that moment, though, I don’t think she knows.”

Meanwhile, Usher said: "I think having gone through everything Katie went through, I think she knows that the diamonds are there in the garden, but she doesn’t want to find them.

"I think it’s one of those things where she’s like, 'If I look for these diamonds, I know I’ll find them.'



"So she’s like, 'You know what? I should just leave them there.'"

Alright. It seems a sequel is needed to sort all this out . . .

Dangerous Lies is available to stream now on Netflix.



