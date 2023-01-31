Dangerous ice storm sweeps parts of southern US

Nadine Yousif - BBC News, Toronto
·2 min read
Photo of Dallas, Texas from February 3, 2022
Dallas, Austin, Little Rock and Memphis could see over a half-inch of ice accumulate on the roads

Nearly 40 million people are under a winter weather alert in south-central parts of the US, spreading from Tennessee to Texas.

A mix of freezing rain, sleet and bitter cold air has already hit parts of the region and is expected to last until mid-week.

More than 1,450 flights have been cancelled, with airports in Texas particularly affected.

Forecast suggests "treacherous travel conditions" over the next few days.

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service predicted up to over a half-inch of ice to accumulate on the roads in Austin, Dallas, Little Rock and Memphis.

"In addition to potentially hazardous travel conditions, this amount of ice will likely lead to tree damage and scattered power outages across the hardest-hit regions," the agency added.

Several schools in Texas have been closed in anticipation of the storm. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 15,200 homes in the state had already lost power.

This weather phenomenon is caused by an arctic cold frontal passage making its way south, where it is being confronted with warm and moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.

The result is wintry precipitation that is expected to drape over the region, the NWS said. The agency also expects heavy rain and scattered flash floods to hit parts of the Deep South and Southeast by midweek.

Meanwhile, the cold air mass will also impact the central and western regions of the US, where wind chills will plummet temperatures well below average to -40F (-40C). Temperatures in New England are also expected to drop to -30F (-34C) and all the way down to -60F (-51C) near the Canadian border.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 1,500 flights out of the US have been cancelled, impacting major airlines like Delta, American, United and Southwest, according to flight-data tracking website FlightAware. All the airlines have allowed passengers to rebook their flights without paying extra fees.

Dangerous travel conditions had already affected drivers in Texas on Monday, with car crashes reported in Arlington due to the ice storm. On Tuesday, Arlington police said they responded to a seven-car pileup and a fatal car rollover.

A second person died in a 10-car pileup in Austin, the city's fire department said on Tuesday.

"We continue to urge folks to stay home if you don't absolutely have to be on the roadways right now," the Arlington Police Department said in a tweet. "Conditions continue to deteriorate."

Two years ago, freezing rain conditions in Texas led to a 130-car pile up on Fort Worth highway that killed six people and injured several others.

Latest Stories

  • Don’t drive on icy North Texas roads Tuesday. Hundreds of crashes in Fort Worth area.

    “If you can, it’s best to stay home,” said Val Lopez with the Texas Department of Transportation in Fort Worth.

  • As winter weather hits North Texas, know the difference between hypothermia, frostbite

    With North Texas temperatures below freezing and wind chill in the 10s, here’s what to know about prolonged cold exposure.

  • Child welfare algorithm faces Justice Department scrutiny

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Justice Department has been scrutinizing a controversial artificial intelligence tool used by a Pittsburgh-area child protective services agency following concerns that it could result in discrimination against families with disabilities, The Associated Press has learned. The interest from federal civil rights attorneys comes after an AP investigation revealed potential bias and transparency issues about the opaque algorithm that is designed to assess a family’s risk level

  • Strikes, protests hit France in round 2 of pension battle

    PARIS (AP) — Demonstrators poured by the thousands into France's streets Tuesday in the latest clash of wills with the government over its plans to raise the retirement age — with protests even taking place on tiny islands. Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million protesters in what one veteran left-wing leader described as a “citizens' insurrection." The nationwide strikes and protests are a crucial test both for President Emmanuel Macron’s government and its opponents. The government

  • 26-year-old shot by attackers while unloading groceries with his wife, Texas cops say

    The attackers tried forcing the couple into their apartment, police said.

  • Italy on alert amid anarchist attacks on diplomatic missions

    MILAN (AP) — Italy's government has increased security around its diplomatic missions around the globe in response to “a crescendo of terroristic attacks” by an anarchist network that has been acting in solidarity with an imprisoned Italian militant, the foreign minister said Tuesday. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cited nearly a dozen attacks since the end of November, ranging from vandalism to explosive devices that have caused damage to Italian diplomatic targets in Argentina, Bolivia, Germa

  • Pakistan bombing raises fears over security breach, 100 dead

    PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities scrambled on Tuesday to determine how a suicide bomber was able to carry out one of the country’s deadliest militant attacks in years, unleashing an explosion in a crowded mosque inside a highly secured police compound in the city of Peshawar. The death toll from the blast climbed to 100. Monday morning's bombing, which left at least 225 wounded, raised alarm among officials over a major security breach at a time when the Pakistani Taliban, the mai

  • Keppel Terminal accident: prime mover driver dies after vehicle falls into sea

    A man died at Keppel Terminal on Tuesday morning (31 January) when the prime mover which he was driving went off the pier and fell into the sea.

  • ‘Significant’ icing and heavy downpours threaten 40 million in US

    The Texas grid will remain operational during the wintry conditions, state officials confirmed

  • 50 million under winter weather warnings as arctic cold moves in; Texas braces for days of ice: Updates

    A swath of the nation from Texas to Ohio and Tennessee was bracing Monday for days of dangerous travel conditions. Elsewhere it was bitter cold.

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Georgia's Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication

    DALLAS (AP) — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors. Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said. Police said that at about 6:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors. The location given by police was a community of townhomes near downtown Dallas. Last week,

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator, but New York struggled statistically in both years while missing the playoffs twice. He parted ways with the Jets (7-10) three days after the regular season ended. LaFleur will follow in the footsteps of

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.