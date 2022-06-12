Dangerous heat wave expected across Kansas City metro beginning Sunday; advisory issued

Kansas City’s metro is under a heat advisory beginning at noon Sunday and lasting until 9 p.m. Sunday, marking the start of a heat wave that will last through at least the week.

The National Weather Service warns of heat indexes as high as 109 in the metro on Sunday, thanks to a combination of humidity and a high temperature in the mid-90s.

Monday is forecast to be even warmer than Sunday, with a high of 99 degrees. The hot weather will continue through the work week, with temperatures peaking in the 90s each day through at least Saturday.

Summer is arriving, and likely here to stay. Temperatures in the middle to upper 90s for the next few days will combine with humid conditions to bring heat index values around 100 to 105 degrees through Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/jxEXZDmKuU — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 12, 2022

The weather service recommends that during the advisory, people drink lots of water, stay in the air-conditioning and stay out of the sun.

If anyone does have to go outside, they’re advised to wear loose, lightweight clothing and taking breaks often in the shade or air conditioning to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

They weather service also warned that children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle, period, but especially not in this heat.