Dangerous heat returns to Kansas City. People urged to stay inside when possible

People were being urged not to spend too much time outdoors as dangerously hot weather conditions return to Kansas City this week.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City issued a heat advisory that is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Hot and muggy conditions are expected to return Monday, sending temperatures climbing into the 90s and the heat index soaring to 106 degrees. It will feel even hotter Tuesday, with heat index readings reaching near 110 degrees.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” according to the heat advisory.

Overnight temperatures are expected to only dip into the upper 70s on Monday and low 80s on Friday.

People were urged to drink plenty of fluids and to stay inside in an air-conditioned room whenever possible. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, the weather service said.

For those working or spending a lot time outside, the weather service advised them to reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening and to take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

The dangerous heat is expected to persist through much of the work week.