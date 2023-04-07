It is dangerous in a free country for the courts to become a political battleground

Former US President Donald Trump makes his way inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse

I must admit to momentary pleasure when the police infested Nicola Sturgeon’s modest house in a Glasgow suburb and arrested her husband, Peter Murrell.

But then second thoughts intervened. Why did a two-year investigation into allegations about the funding of the SNP, of which Mr Murrell was, until very recently, the chief executive, suddenly require the paraphernalia of a murder scene? Was it strictly necessary to erect a tent in the garden, block off areas with major-incident tape, rummage in the dustbins and be seen handling spades? Did the police raid have to coincide with another one on the SNP’s HQ in Edinburgh?

Like most people outside the SNP, I feel little fondness for Scotland’s now departed power couple, but was this treatment fair to them? Something about the melodrama implied guilt, yet no guilt has been proved. Mr Murrell was released without charge later the same day.

One of the disastrous errors of Scottish devolution was to create a single police force in Scotland. This inevitably led to excessive SNP political control. Police Scotland stands accused of postponing the evil day to allow Ms Sturgeon to resign as First Minister and a new SNP leader to be elected before the scandal broke. Were these dramatic raids, staged so soon after she and her husband went, a desperate last-minute effort to show that Police Scotland is independent after all?

It is hard to know at this stage. But Scotland is not alone in such problems. In 21st-century democracies, politics and the law have become dangerously entangled. It is a strange public culture in which being Director of Public Prosecutions, as Sir Keir Starmer was, is now seen as a great qualification for a political career.

The law, abetted by the media, has become part of political theatre, in which both sides like to act up. This became apparent in the “lawfare” conducted against Brexit, most notably the overreach of Lady Hale in her Supreme Court judgment over prorogation. Today, it is visible in Israel, where people’s views on the best system of justice get muddled up with their opinion of Benjamin Netanyahu and specific accusations against him.

The same applies, with knobs on, to the case of Donald Trump. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Trump-adoring Congresswoman from Georgia, turned up to support her hero after he had pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in a New York court. Perhaps inspired by Holy Week, she declared that Trump was now “joining some of the most incredible people in history”, notably Jesus.

One naturally scoffs: it is hard to think of two more different men than the former US President and the Son of God. I like to imagine how Donald Trump would have reacted if confronted with the fate of Jesus of Nazareth (“The guy faced death row but his lawyers couldn’t manage a plea bargain. Loser!”).

But Ms Taylor Greene’s claim illustrates the effect the perception of injustice can have upon the human mind. A wrong motive for bringing someone to court is readily identified by that person’s supporters and they never forget it.

Justice is supposed to be the means by which we give each person what is his or her due. Its opposite is “injury”, which literally means hurt without justice.

If the process of justice is merely a fight for who wins, then injury is all it can produce. Justice in the United States seems close to that low point. Neither Mr Trump nor his prosecuting accusers want justice to be done, though their sense of angry righteousness persuades both that they do. All they want is to win.

The fight for victory is much less damaging in politics than in law. Politics is always a struggle for mastery, and no one expects its results to be fair.

It needs some legal rules, of course. Electoral law is an obvious example. It also needs some decencies and restraint. But, in essence, the political struggle is settled by opinion, via roughly agreed processes for how that opinion is expressed (e.g. Parliament, the ballot box), not by the search, expressed in the court oath, for “the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth”.

What Jesus endured approximately two thousand years ago was a political process dressed up in legal forms. The chief priests, says Matthew’s Gospel, wanted to kill Jesus, without causing “an uproar among the people”. They paid Judas to betray him to them. Their armed men then arrested Jesus in the garden of Gethsemane and took him to their religious masters. The chief priests convicted him of blasphemy on the evidence of false witnesses.

The supreme power was Rome. So, the next morning, the priests took Jesus to the Roman governor, Pontius Pilate, for him to decide. Pilate questioned him but could not find he had done any evil.

It was the custom at the Passover to release one prisoner who had been sentenced to death. Pilate offered the people Jesus or a criminal, the “notorious” Barabbas. The crowd wanted Barabbas freed and Jesus crucified.

“A tumult was made.” Pilate gave in to the will of the people – the stripping, the scourging, the crown of thorns, Jesus’s carrying of the Cross and his death upon it. Pilate’s only remaining role in the administration of justice was to hand over the body of Jesus to his followers for burial – a decision which accidentally gave them the chance to witness his resurrection.

It is of some interest, to put it mildly, that the death of the founder of the world’s largest religion happened in this way. The story shows how important it was for those who killed him that his death should take an outward form of law, and yet how, in their hearts, the law was not important at all. Not justice; just power.

A similar way of behaving has been followed ever since in absolutist regimes. It is relatively rare that dictators and tyrants have explicitly and publicly murdered prominent opponents without form of law. They have usually wanted to clothe the nakedness of their power by claiming that courts and judges and evidence have been on their side. In religious dictatorships, blasphemy has been a good excuse for such pseudo-judicial killing. Treachery is the common one in secular tyrannies.

Reaction to such behaviour inspired, and still inspires, the followers of Jesus. For them, it matters not only that he was right, but that he was unjustly killed for being so.

Many have been ready to endure martyrdom for this. The word “martyr” literally means “witness”. Christian martyrs have seen themselves as witnesses of injustice and witnesses to the truth, and therefore punished for being so.

I hope Congresswoman Taylor Greene never suffers the same fate – she certainly does not serve a comparable master – but it is this drama of injustice versus truth that she is trying to tap into. So, on the other side, are organisations like Black Lives Matter who love saying, “No justice; no peace”.

My point is simply that such large claims on either side are dangerous in a free country. Political disputes should try to avoid such life-or-death assertions. Jesus’s short public career (only three years) was about life, the universe and everything. Democratic politics, by contrast, is thoroughly un-cosmic.

The differences between the two sides are usually more modest than they claim. By hitting their opponents in the righteous name of the law, they are making a tumult. This is bad for civil peace.