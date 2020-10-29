The Dangerous Fights for Gay Rights Nobody Talks About

It’s great that, finally, so many people know about Stonewall. It’s infuriating and, for the American LGBT+ community, dehumanizing that it took 50 years for the galvanizing events of those riots to be recognized and celebrated on a mass cultural scale. But it’s great that now, in 2020, more people know what happened in the streets of the West Village outside the Stonewall Inn in 1969, and that it set off what we think of as the U.S. LGBT+ equal rights movement.

Only it didn’t.

It was a major turning point, yes—though not even in terms of mainstream attention. The papers and media at the time famously either didn’t acknowledge it, or shrouded its limited coverage in homophobia. In truth, decades before Stonewall there were LGBT+ trailblazers fighting against oppression, stigma, police stings, ostracization, and risking their lives to publicly exist. They were even, in some cases, more organized and antagonistic to government agencies and law enforcement than some of the movements that sprouted after Stonewall.

But the work those figures did and the progress they won, let alone who they were, are not well known. That’s what Equal, the inventive new HBO Max docuseries, sets to rectify. Says narrator Billy Porter: “You may not know all their names, but these are their stories. And this is our history.”

The series, which launched last week, is part documentary, part stylized reenactments. Where archival footage of the characters is sparse or doesn’t exist, publicly out and successful LGBT+-identifying actors from today restage the scenes.

The casting choices are a testament to the impact of the work of the people documented in the series. “We are standing on the shoulders of all of these incredible pioneers that came before us, and we have made ourselves a part of the legacy by being out ourselves and living openly and agitating for equality,” Anthony Rapp, who currently is on Star Trek: Discovery and stars in the premiere episode of Equal, tells The Daily Beast.

Shannon Purser (Stranger Things) and Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries) play Del Martin and Phyllis Lyon, who founded the Daughters of Bilitis in 1955, the first social and political organization for lesbians in the U.S., and distributed The Ladder, the first nationally distributed lesbian publication. Decades later, they would become the first same-sex couple to legally wed.

Sara Gilbert (Roseanne) plays a stand-in for the anonymous readers of The Ladder in isolated areas around the country who, for the first time, felt seen and moved into activism. Alexandra Grey (Transparent) is Lucy Hicks Anderson, one of the first documented Black transgender people in the U.S., who was outed in 1945. Isis King (America’s Next Top Model) is a composite character representing the trans and queer activists at the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot, an uprising against police violence three years before Stonewall. Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) is trailblazing writer Lorraine Hannsberry.

The premiere episode focuses on the work Harry Hay, “the fairy godfather of the gay rights movement,” and unsung hero Dale Jennings did as founding members of the Mattachine Society in 1950, one of the first organizations with tactical goals to protect and improve the rights of gay men. Rapp plays Hay and American Horror Story star Cheyenne Jackson is Jennings. Like Rapp, it’s not lost on Jackson that it’s a cast of out actors portraying these heroes whose lives were at risk because of the work they did as gay men.

Cheyenne Jackson as Dale Jennings

“I started acting when I was 27, and I'm 45 now,” says Jackson. “Just in my time as a professional actor I’ve watched things change. And really the last like four years, I’d say, it really changed, to where the dialogue has changed and younger people are coming out and coming out way earlier in their career. It’s just less of a thing. I think just the fact that we are all working actors creating art and providing for our families, and being gay is like the ninth most interesting thing about me, that’s the progress.”

