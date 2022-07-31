‘Dangerous’ driver led Amador County deputies on chase. Can you help find the car?

A hunt is on for a driver who led Amador County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase.

The person was behind the wheel of a silver Mercedes during a pursuit that started just after 8 p.m. Friday near Pioneer Volcano Road.

A deputy had spotted the vehicle driving “erratically,” according to a release posted on the Amador County Sheriff’s Facebook page. After attempting to pull the car over, the driver took off.

The chase moved to Highway 88, then to Highway 26.

“During the pursuit, the Mercedes reached unsafe speeds and continued driving erratically,” the social media post stated. “Due to the suspect’s dangerous driving conduct and the inherent risk to public and officer safety, the pursuit was terminated on Highway 26, near Higdon Spink Road.”

Deputies were able to capture an image of the car but also learned the rear license plate did not belong to the Mercedes. Anyone with information is asked to call ACSO Dispatch at 209-223-6513.