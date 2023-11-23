'Dangerous' child sex offender jailed for 16 years

A sex offender has been jailed for 16 years after he was convicted of a string of "horrendous" crimes against multiple children.

Aidan Firth, from Halifax, committed offences including rape, sexual assault and inciting a child into sexual activity between 2015 and 2020.

All of his victims were under the age of 18 at the time.

Firth, 26, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday, after being found guilty of 16 offences following a three-week trial earlier this year.

Victims' bravery

Senior investigating officer Ch Supt Stuart Bainbridge, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Firstly, I would like to praise the bravery of the young girls for coming forward and disclosing Firth’s offending.

"They were put through the daunting experience of a criminal trial and have showed so much courage and dignity throughout.

“I welcome the sentence that has been handed down to Firth for his horrendous crimes. He is a dangerous offender and his actions and behaviour towards vulnerable girls is abhorrent."

Firth has also been made the subject of a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.