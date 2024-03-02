Dangerous blizzard conditions impacting Sierra Nevada mountains

A blizzard warning is in effect for much of California's Sierra Nevada mountains, where a "significant winter storm" could bring up to 12 feet of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is currently impacting much of the West, "including dangerous, blizzard conditions for the Sierra Nevada," the NWS said.

PHOTO: Vehicles drive as snow falls north of Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains during a powerful winter storm on March 01, 2024 in Truckee, Calif. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Winter alerts are in effect in 9 states in the West due to this storm, which is bringing heavy snow and gusty winds. A blizzard warning is also in effect for the Ruby Mountains in eastern Nevada.

The NWS is calling for "extremely heavy snow rates" of 2 to 6 inches per hour. Four to 12 feet of snow could accumulate in the Sierra through Wednesday, the agency said.

PHOTO: A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for much of California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains, as well as the Ruby Mountains in eastern Nevada. (ABC News)

PHOTO: Nine states in the west have winter alerts in effect due to this storm bringing heavy snow and gusty winds. (ABC News)

Strong winds gusting 60 to 80 mph are creating white-out conditions in the mountains, leading to nearly impossible travel on several roadways. The highest mountain peaks have recorded wind gusts of 100 to 167 mph.

In areas that aren't seeing the heaviest snow, there are still gusty winds of more than 50 mph across a huge portion of the West. Wind alerts are posted for more than 8 million people, from California to Colorado.

High avalanche danger is expected in the backcountry for the Eastern Sierra slopes, between Virginia Lakes and Bishop Creek, through 7 p.m. local time Sunday, the NWS said.

Several ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area closed Saturday due to the storm conditions.

Yosemite National Park has also closed through at least midday Sunday due to the snow and high winds.

PHOTO: A person crosses a snow-covered road in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on March 1, 2024. (David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOTO: Workers clear train tracks as snow falls north of Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains during a powerful winter storm on March 01, 2024 in Truckee, Calif. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The storm is expected to gradually taper down heading into Sunday, with the heaviest rain and snow breaking up into scattered showers.

Amid the winter storm, a confirmed rare tornado hit Madera, California, on Friday. The tornado snapped some trees and caused damage to an elementary school. No injuries were reported.

The NWS will be conducting a storm survey Saturday to determine the tornado's path and strength.

Dangerous blizzard conditions impacting Sierra Nevada mountains originally appeared on abcnews.go.com