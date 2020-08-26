'It's dangerous being a cop': Lindsey Graham says Jacob Blake was 'asked to yield' before being shot seven times in back

Senator Lindsey Graham has indicated he is not jumping to any conclusions on why police in Kenosha, Wisc., shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in the back seven times, saying Mr Blake, who is black, "didn't yield" to officers' orders.

The South Carolina Republican, one of President Donald Trump's closest confidants in the Senate, made the comments about Mr Blake's shooting at a press conference announcing the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police's endorsement of his re-election campaign.

“I don't know what happened there. Let's find out. It's dangerous being a cop,” Mr Graham said, when asked on Tuesday about Mr Blake being shot on 23 August.

“I don't know why the gentleman didn't yield when he was asked to yield. I don't know what the facts are," Mr Graham said.

Mr Graham is expected to win his race this November against Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison, a well-funded former state party chairman.

