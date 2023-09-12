Danelo Cavalcante: US police warn escaped killer is armed

Police in Pennsylvania have warned that escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante is armed as they continue their 12-day pursuit of the fugitive murderer.

They are searching South Coventry Township, north-west of Philadelphia, and warned residents to stay inside early on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Brazilian is thought to have shaved his beard in an attempt to elude the authorities.

He was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and sentenced to life.

But a week after learning his sentence, he fled Chester County Prison on 31 August by "crab walking" between two walls, scaling a fence and crossing through razor wire.

He stole and later abandoned a dairy van and there have been several sightings of him in recent days.

"Cavalcante is armed with a weapon. Residents in the area are asked continue to lock all external doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors," police said in a Facebook post.

They urged the public not to approach him and to lock all windows and doors.

A reward for information on his whereabouts has increased from $20,000 to $25,000.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life without parole for killing Deborah Brandao, stabbing her 38 times in front of her two young children in April 2021.

Her sister Sarah Brandao told CNN she had not slept for days since his escape and fears he will show up at her home.

She said he and her sister met when they were neighbours in Chester County but he became jealous and angry.

He is also wanted in Brazil for a murder in 2017.