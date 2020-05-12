Dane Creek Capital Corp. Announces the Appointment of New VP, Marketing and Communications

Alexandra Wood to assume responsibility for Brand Management across the portfolio of 14 brands of pet foods, treats, supplements and alternative proteins

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Mark Warren, Chairman & CEO of Dane Creek Capital Corp. ('DCCC' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexandra ('Alex') Wood as the Company's new VP, Marketing and Communications. The appointment is effective immediately.

Ms. Wood comes to DCCC from Mercatto Hospitality where she was Corporate Brand Manager. During her four-year tenure she was responsible for brand strategy across the five Mercatto restaurants, as well as, their affiliate Toronto-based businesses. Her duties included overseeing marketing strategy, budgets, social media presence, website strategy and maintenance.

A proud owner of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Hudson, Alex grew up in Halifax, N.S. She is a graduate of Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S. where she obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration (Marketing). Ms. Wood will report directly to Mr. Warren.

"I am pleased to be welcoming Alex to the team at Dane Creek" said Mr. Warren. "Her experience very much complements the model we have employed here. We all look forward to working with her as we integrate our acquired businesses into more cohesive units operating under our unique brand strategy, which is more category focused".

Alex joins a team of five other Vice Presidents at DCCC who report either to Mr. Warren or to Glen Tennison, President & CFO of the Company. Reflecting the Company's commitment to promoting women in the pet industry, she joins MacKenzie Keillor, VP, M&A, Strategy & Shareholder Relations and Christine Walsh, VP, National Sales, as the third female to the senior leadership team at DCCC.

"We have made it clear from the outset that we intend to align the team here at DCCC with those who make the decisions on what to buy for their pets. The vast majority of day to day decisions regarding dogs and cats in North America continue to be made by women, so it only makes sense that as a Corporation, focusing on the pet industry, we align our team accordingly" added Warren. To date, over 50% of the Corporation's deployed capital has been invested in businesses founded, co-founded and/or run by women.

About Dane Creek Capital Corp.

Dane Creek Capital Corp. is a privately held Canadian merchant banking venture dedicated to the pet industry. With over 30 years of experience in the pet industry and an extensive network of industry professionals, we offer valuable financial and management support to up-and-coming companies in the companion animal sector through selective, strategic investments. Our investment horizon is long-term taking into account current trends and changes in pet owner demographics with a current focus on opportunities in sustainable and raw pet food products, pet supplements and nutraceuticals, alternative models for veterinary care, pet insurance and biotechnology.

For more information visit www.danecreekcap.com.

