Dandjinou's gold leads Canada's three-medal day at short track speedskating World Cup

DRESDEN, Germany — William Dandjinou struck gold as part of a three-medal day for Canada at a short track speedskating World Cup event on Saturday.

The Montreal native won the men's 1,500 metres with a time of two minutes 11.460 seconds. It was Dandjinou's third gold medal in the event this season.

Belgium's Stijn Desmet (2:11.711) and South Korea's Kim Gun Woo (2:11.785) earned silver and bronze, respectively.

Canada's other two medals came in the men's 1,000.

Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que., grabbed silver stopping the clock at 1:26.482. Meanwhile, Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., earned bronze by crossing the line in 1:26.559.

South Korea's Park Ji Won took gold in 1:26.406.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2024.

