Dancomech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:DANCO) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.0075

Dancomech Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:DANCO) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.0075 per share on 26th of September. This makes the dividend yield 4.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Dancomech Holdings Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Dancomech Holdings Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 37.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dancomech Holdings Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Dancomech Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 7 years was MYR0.015 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.02. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.2% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dancomech Holdings Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings have grown at around 2.3% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 2.3% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On Dancomech Holdings Berhad's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Dancomech Holdings Berhad that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

