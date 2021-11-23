‘Dancing With the Stars’ crowns a historic champion and viewers are shocked

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars came to a dramatic end on Monday. It came down to Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach, versus the heavy favorites JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson. That’s when the fireworks - and the confetti - really started.

“One of these two couples is about to win it all. After ten weeks of intense competition, it's time for the final result,” host Tyra Banks said before announcing the winner. “Oh my god, Iman and Daniella! Oh my god! Congratulations, Iman and Daniella!”

Shumpert makes history as the first former NBA star to win the Mirror Ball trophy, and if reactions on Twitter were any indication, the turning point may have been his freestyle dance. Guest judge Julianne Hough called it her favorite freestyle routine in 30 seasons, as it pulled in Shumpert's second and final perfect score of the night.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach dance Freestyle to “Lose Control / Bounce” by Missy Elliott ft. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop / DJ Clent on the Dancing with the Stars Finale! pic.twitter.com/hv5L3r3di6 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 23, 2021

Despite not winning it all, it was still a groundbreaking season for Siwa as she was part of the first-ever same-sex dancing team. And while some fans expected a different outcome, many took to Twitter with comments expressing sadness over Siwa, but praising Shumpert’s evolution through the season.

Even tho I wanted JoJo to win, I am happy that Iman won. He has no experience as a dancer and fought his way to the top; getting better each week. That's what #DWTS was always about. — 𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐠 🦋 (@bluntquirkygirl) November 23, 2021

#DWTS Iman and JoJo absolutely both deserved their top two positions. Iman has improved so much since the start and is always so energetic. JoJo has constantly pushed the limit and has always made risks. Overall Iman is such a deserving winner. — seddy🪐💫 (@seddyvan) November 23, 2021

Iman is the deserving winner of #DWTS in my opinion. He never had any dance experience and has turned into a star. Jojo and Amanda both had some dance experience before and it is pretty obvious too. Iman went from one of the worst to one of the best. That’s the point of the show — tara🧣 (@taylorshughes) November 23, 2021

And of course Shumpert’s biggest fans were out in full-force as well, letting him know how proud they are reminding people that this isn’t the first big-time trophy that Shumpert has won, considering he’s also an NBA Finals Champion.

I am so proud of Dani and Iman #DWTS pic.twitter.com/He8Prk5bum — Katlynn Hauber (@hauber_katlynn) November 23, 2021

IMAN SHUMPERT NBA CHAMP and DWTS CHAMP! — Shibu Vellamutil (@bigbrownmallu) November 23, 2021

OMG IMAN just won DWTS😀😀😀😀😀😀😀 — Tanya Bennett (@BENNETT0771) November 23, 2021

And like Shumpert said during one of the video packages that aired during the show: “I'm a very competitive person. I want the mirror ball. I'm a champion, man. That's what I do.”

