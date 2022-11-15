‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 9: Lady Gaga Asks People to Vote for Shangela in Semi-Finals as 2 Couples Go Home

(SPOILER ALERT: This article reveals which two teams were sent home on Monday, Nov. 14)



On Monday’s semi-finales episode, the six remaining couples performed one ballroom dance and one Latin dance each, and at the end of the night two couples were sent home, with the remaining four headed to next week’s finale.

Both Charli D’Amelio and Gabby Windey earned perfect scores for their Viennese waltzes, but the judges gushed a bit more over Charli.

Carrie Ann Inaba called Charlie’s dance “perfection on top of perfection” and “beyond spectacular.” Len said it “literally took my breath away… no words of mine can sum up how good I thought that was.” Derek Hough told Charli she was “the first celebrity to really look like a ballroom dancer,” and Bruno said she had the grace of a prima ballerina. Derek found Gabby’s Viennese Waltz “flawless,” and Bruno said it was “equally beautiful” to Charli’s, “but in a different way,” while Len praised the pair’s control and artistry.

Also Read:

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman to Exit After This Season

Shangela danced a Paso Doble to Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory,” then got an endorsement from the “Poker Face” singer herself. Gaga, who is an old friend of hers, shared an image from the routine to her Instagram Story and wrote “glorious” and “incredible.” The caption read, “My friend @itsshangela just did an amazing dance to “The Edge of Glory” on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ semifinals.” She asked fans to “send her your love” and to spend all 10 votes on her friend.

After her first dance, Shangela demonstrated how to do the perfect fan snap with one of her own Halleloo Fans that bears her image and her catchphrase.

She, Daniel Durant and Trevor Donovan all ended up in the bottom three, but the judges chose to save her.

Lady Gaga supports Shangela on Dancing With The Stars on Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/iUvABRMfXM — Lady Gaga Now | Fanpage (@ladygaganownet) November 15, 2022

Also Read:

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 6: Shangela Channels Lady Gaga and Hands Out Fried Chicken as [Spoiler] Is Eliminated

Story continues

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart’s Viennese Waltz choked up Carrie Ann, who called the dance “perfect.” Len Goodman got booed by the audience when he said the routine lacked “finesse,” but still said he liked it “overall.”

Len found Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater’s Cha Cha “a little bit hit and miss,” and Derek agreed, calling it “flatfooted,” but both praised the actor for his improvement. Bruno, draped in the shirt Trevor shedded during the dance, observed, “I think very few people look at your feet.”

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson kicked off the night with a Paso Dablo to “Beggin’” by Måneskin, which Bruno Tonioli called “strong and stylish” and Carrie Ann Inaba said was “fabulous.” For their second dance, Wayne took the mic for the first part of “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown, then delivered a “polished” waltz. The actor and comedian dedicated the dance to his late mother.

Also Read:

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 7: Shangela’s Killer Doll Routine Slays as [Spoiler] Goes Home