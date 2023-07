‘Dancing With the Stars’ Taps ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix as First Celebrity Contestant for Season 32

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix was announced as the first celebrity contestant for Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” which returns this fall to ABC after a season on Disney+.

The casting was revealed Friday on “Good Morning America.”

More to come …

