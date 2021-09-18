Dancing With the Stars: Who Stands the Best Chance of Winning Season 30?

Dancing With the Stars‘ Season 30 cast is now set, meaning it’s time to do what we always do at this time of the year: Speculate wildly about each celebrity’s chances!

Ahead of Monday’s season premiere (ABC, 8/7c), we’re breaking down our predictions of how Dancing‘s milestone cycle will pan out, from the performers destined for early elimination (a Cobra Kai sensei, perhaps?) to the legitimate contenders for that Mirrorball trophy. And though the official cast announcement earlier this month prompted the usual chorus of, “Wait, who are these people?” from some viewers, this year’s roster is actually quite stacked with potential winners: A former backup dancer, multiple Broadway alumni and a current pop star? We’ve got ourselves a competition, folks.

We are missing a key piece of information here, and that’s the list of professional dancers with whom each celeb will be partnered. Those pairings won’t be revealed until Monday’s premiere, and longtime DWTS fans know just how much the right (or wrong) partner can influence a contestant’s time on the show. But even without that intel, we’ve made our best educated guesses for Season 30 in the list below, down to the dancer we suspect will inherit the Mirrorball from reigning Dancing queen Kaitlyn Bristowe in November.

Scroll through the photos below to see our full predictions for DWTS Season 30, then hit the comments with your own!

