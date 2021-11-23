‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30: And the Winner Is…

“Dancing with the Stars” has crowned its Season 30 mirrorball champs.

Iman Shumpert and his pro partner Danielle Karagach have won “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30.

The pair scooped the mirrorball trophy, beating out competition from Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, and Cody Rigsby with pro Cheryl Burke.

Siwa and Johnson took second, third place went to Rigsby and Burke, and Kloots and Bersten took fourth.

Monday night’s show was a tough night of competition for the series, with all the celebrities putting their best foot forward with their partners, including in the fan favorite freestyle round.

In fact, the freestyle round continued to be a “DWTS” finals night standout, with all of the couples pulling home perfect scores.

Rigsby and Johnson were first up and brought “Pose” style ballroom flavor to the dance floor during their freestyle routine (which also included a brief spin on the pole for the celeb contestant) — a first for the show.

“You give everybody permission to be their fully expressed self. Literally your true self is what’s shining through. … Thank you for giving your full self, you are amazing,” Julianne Hough said, as she filled in on the judges panel in place of her brother, Derek Hough, who last week tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba was floored.

“We’ve seen moves now that this ballroom has never seen,” she remarked.

Kloots and Bersten took the stage next, with an emotional freestyle to Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars.” The pair’s emotional performance resonated with the judges.

“You are hope and resilience personified,” Inaba commented.

Judge Len Goodman said, “Throughout the season, I so loved your beautiful, lyrical dancing, it’s just been wonderful.”

Siwa and Johnson did their freestyle to Lady Gaga’s “Born this Way,” bringing major energy to their routine.

“That was beyond amazing,” Inaba said.

“I’m floored by you,” Hough said. “When I think of you, all I have to say is I’m officially a ‘Siwa-nator.'”

Last, but certainly not least, Shumpert and Karagach took the floor and tore it up.

“I will go on record right now, that was my favorite freestyle I’ve ever seen in 30 seasons,” Hough said.