‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Finale Wins Monday in Ratings

Iman Shumpert’s “Dancing With the Stars” win led ABC to a win of its own on Monday. The two-hour “DWTS” Season 30 finale averaged a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.4 million total viewers.

Shumpert and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, scooped the mirrorball trophy after beating out competitors Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, and Cody Rigsby with pro Cheryl Burke. Siwa and Johnson took second place, third went to Rigsby and Burke, and Kloots and Bersten came in fourth.

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” game, in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New York Giants, aired locally in Tampa on The CW, inflating that broadcaster’s earliest-available national numbers.

In the end, Giants-Bucs wasn’t much of a game at all. The defending Super Bowl Champions trounced the visitors 30-10.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5 million, according to preliminary numbers. After “DWTS,” 10 p.m. drama “The Good Doctor” got a 0.4 rating and 4.1 million total viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 4.8 million. “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. put up a 0.7 rating and 6.1 million total viewers. “Ordinary Joe” at 10 had a 0.3 rating and 2.2 million total viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.4 and in total viewers with 3.1 million, airing all reruns.

Fox and The CW tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.8 million, The CW was fifth with 720,000.

Like CBS, Fox simply stayed out of it last night, scheduling repeats.

For The CW, “All American” at 8 had a 0.2 rating and 824,000 total viewers. At 9, “4400” got a 0.1 rating and 615,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.