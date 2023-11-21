'Dancing with the Stars' says there will be Taylor Swift Easter eggs on Tuesday's show

Swifties, get those Easter egg decoders ready. The lavender haze will be flowing onto the set of ABC's hit "Dancing With the Stars" Tuesday night. The show is hosting "A Celebration of Taylor Swift."

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba posted on Instagram an image that reads, "Attention Swifties: Look out for our celebration of Taylor Swift episode Easter eggs online and in the live show! If you catch one, post it using #DWTSxTaylorSwift."

There's been no word on whether the Easter eggs are official from Taylor Nation or just some fun on the part of the show.

The singer will not be in Los Angeles for the live recording, but she sent a video message from Brazil. She's between tour stops in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

"I can't wait to see the 'Dancing with the Stars' celebration of my eras next week," Swift said in a video message. "I wish I could be there, but I'm on tour in Brazil. But I will be there in spirit, and I'll be watching."

At least nine of Swift's hit tracks will be featured: one performance for each of the remaining six couples and three "relay dances" where two pairs face off for bonus points. But there could also be a surprise performance.

The six pairs still in the competition for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy are:

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

The whole place will shimmer at 8 p.m. EST, and the show is expected to run two hours.

Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

