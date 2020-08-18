Dancing with the Stars Reveals Season 29 Premiere Date and Competing Pro Dancers

Adam Taylor/Walt Disney Television. Inset: Getty Images

Dancing with the Stars is heading back to the ballroom!

The ABC reality dance competition series announced Tuesday morning that season 29 will premiere Sept. 14.

DWTS also revealed the professional dancers that will be competing on the upcoming season, which will see Tyra Banks take on the role as host of the show.

Returning fan-favorites are Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater and Gleb Savchenko. Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach also are joining the cast as first-time pros.

RELATED: Dancing with the Stars Turns 15 Years Old! See 15 of Our Favorite Dances Over the Years

Celebrities competing on the upcoming season will be announced at a later date, and the contestant and pro dancer pairings will be revealed during next month's two-hour premiere.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would not be returning.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," ABC and BBC Studios announced in a joint statement.

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," the statement continued. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

View photos

Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on DWTS

Following news that Bergeron and Andrews had parted ways with the show, ABC revealed that Banks would be taking over the reigns as the show's host and become an executive producer on the series as well.

RELATED: Erin Andrews Speaks Out as She and Tom Bergeron Exit DWTS, Says She'll 'Cherish' the Experience

"I’ve been a fan of 'DWTS' since its beginning ... The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," supermodel and businesswoman Banks, 46, said in a statement. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

View photos

Story continues