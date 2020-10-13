'Dancing With the Stars' recap: Kaitlyn Bristowe broke wild on ’80s night, Johnny Weir was near-perfect

"Dancing With the Stars" survived its first scoring malfunction drama last week, which lead to scenes of chaos on live TV as host Tyra Banks tried to sort out the botched finale.

Banks assured USA TODAY, and viewers again Monday night, that the correct celebrity (Anne Heche), was sent home amid the bedlam, chalked to a computer error.

Monday night's only tragedy was the fashion for the show's ’80s Night. There was a lot of big hair, three terrible mullets, bright colors and "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe not only showed break-dance skills, she lost her skirt in the process.

Here's what went down before a truly "Desperate" ending.

Justina Machado put the splash back into 'Flashdance'

The “One Day at a Time” standout kicked off ’80s night in style in a teal outfit and bright pink leggings while jazz dancing to "Maniac" from "Flashdance."

She was already dancing like she never had before, then Machado shocked everyone by jumping onto a shadow-silhouetted chair for the stunning finale – a replay of the epic "Flashdance" water drop, a la Jennifer Beal.

Machado was soaked, but smiling. "He had to talk me into that," she said of partner Sasha Farber.

"You're a maniac, and I mean that in the best possible way," crowed judge Derek Hough. The judges rolled straight 8s. (Total score: 24/30)

Jesse Metcalfe didn't rule the world with his tango

"Desperate Housewives" star Metcalfe was looking for his breakout moment. It didn't come in his tango with pro Sharna Burgess to Tears for Fears' “Everybody Wants to Rule the World." He looked the part in an all-white suit and shoes along with a permed wig. But his missteps left the judges fretful.

"You went wrong, quite a few times," said dismayed judge Bruno Tonioli, who gave a tepid 6 score. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba was kinder, saying Metcalfe was "feeling the music for the first time," and giving a 7. His total score (19/30) left the star in peril, which would come back to haunt him.

'Selling Sunset' star bought the entire block from the New Kids

Chrishell Stause professed her undying love for New Kids on the Block and showed some suggestive moves in her cha cha to “You Got it (The Right Stuff)” with pro Gleb Savchenko. The reality star even pulled off the New Kids side-by-side solo dance moves. But mostly it was hot for a samba.

"Only those two can turn a cha cha into 'Dirty Dancing,' " said Tonioli by way of compliment. But he criticized some foot placement issues, giving a 7 with other middling scores. (Total score: 19/30)

Jeannie Mai danced to 'Like a Virgin' like it wasn't the very first time

“The Real” star paid respect to the icon of outrageousness, Madonna, dancing her jazz number with pro Brandon Armstrong to “Like a Virgin." Emerging from a pink, foam-filled bathtub, and fully in Madonna lace, Mai continued to impress with impossibly acrobatic twirls and a persistently radiant smile.

Inaba was wowed, saying Mai is the show's "most exciting performer. There's something about you that lights up." The judges lit up straight 8s. (Total score: 24/30)

Monica Aldama didn't let past tainted scoring affect her

The "Cheer" coach was the main victim of last week's craziness, having to be hauled back onto the dance floor to face elimination at the end due to the scoring error. She survived. But last week's episode shows how vulnerable the performer is with fans.

Aldama sought redemption, dancing the tango to Soft Cell's "Tainted Love" with mullet-wearing pro Val Chmerkovskiy. Far more stern than seductive, she kicked her legs out of a glam gown and glided across the dance floor.

"You were focused like a laser-guided missile," said Tonioli. "Even Val's mullet didn't distract you."

"We saved you last week, and you didn't disappoint," said Inaba, who bestowed Aldama's first 9 score. "Talk about redemption," said Banks. (Total score: 26/30)

A.J. McLean made his first prom, and was king

Backstreet Boy McLean admitted he never made his high school prom, doing boy-band global tour duty. He had his moment Monday in a tux and a ridiculous wig, waltzing with partner Cheryl Burke to Journey's slow-dance fave "Open Arms" in a faux gym dance floor setting.

