Dancing With the Stars Recap: Which Couple Got the Boot on Bond Night?

Fourteen Dancing With the Stars duos got shaken, stirred and then some on Monday as they performed to memorable songs from the James Bond film franchise.

The evening’s theme could just as easily have been Rumba Night, though, with more than half of the remaining competitors performing in that style. Eight, to be exact: Selma Blair, Charli D’Amelio, Jessie James Decker, Daniel Durant, Vinny Guadagnino, Cheryl Ladd, Shangela and Jordin Sparks.

Joseph Baena wasn’t among those attempting the rumba this week — he was tasked with an Argentine tango instead — but he was still up against the challenge of dancing with an understudy, as Alexis Warr once again filled in for COVID-afflicted Daniella Karagach.

Who earned the highest Bond Night score? And which couple became the third to leave the competition? Keep scrolling for our recap of Monday’s performances and results, then drop a comment with your thoughts!

