‘Dancing With the Stars’ Prom Night Results in Two Perfect Scores and Another Tough Elimination

This week proved to be the toughest yet for the “Dancing With the Stars” partners, who had to learn multiple routine. Although there was no elimination during Monday night, Tuesday night put the remaining couples to the test with their second dance of the week followed by a marathon.

Although Wayne Brady received one 10 on Monday night, it wasn’t until Tuesday that he brought the judges — even Len Goodman — to their feet following his samba with partner Witney Carson. The duo received a score of a perfect 40. Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy also impressed the judges with their tango and earned a 40.

Going into the dance marathon, their total two-night score of a 77 tied them for first place with Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, who received a 38 on Tuesday after their 39 on Monday night. However, the marathon changed the game, with the judges eliminating one pair at a time, as they all danced at the same time. The first duo eliminated received 1 point, the second received 2 and so on.

Jesse James Decker and Alan Bersten, who were close to the bottom of the leaderboard, won the marathon and were crowned prom queen and king, earning 11 extra points.

With the bonus points factored in, D’Amelio and Ballas led in first place, while Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki fell to the the bottom. After adding in the audiences’ votes, however, the bottom two were Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach and Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev.

Carrie Ann Inaba noted that it wasn’t either of the pairs’ best nights. Although Inaba saved Baena, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Goodman chose to save D’Amelio.

“Dancing With the Stars” streams every Monday on Disney+.

