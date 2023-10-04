“Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd swears at low score after Barry Williams' birthday dance

On the second week of Dancing With the Stars, the s--- hit the ballroom floor.

Following their Cha-Cha to "Oye Como Va" by Tito Puente, Peta Murgatroyd and Brady Bunch star Barry Williams were met with less than stellar scores from the judges. When Murgatroyd saw the low score (a 5) from Carrie Ann Inaba, she responded by saying something like, "Oh s---" or "Bulls----."

The curse word didn't make it to air, but you could see her mouthing the words and the broadcast was silent for a few seconds as Murgatroyd was bleeped.

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd on Dancing With the Stars Credit: ABC

Murgatroyd's frustration may have stemmed not only from her belief in her and Williams' performance, but the fact that Latin night also came on the heels of the actor's 69th birthday. The pre-dance package showcased Williams, Murgatroyd, and other competing couples celebrating Williams' birthday in the rehearsal room. Williams then said that the best birthday gift would be receiving high scores from the judges.

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd on Dancing With the Stars Credit: ABC

But his birthday wish was not to be — the couple received a total of 15 points out of 30 from the judges, one less than their score of 16 last week on the premiere. Williams danced a foxtrot to "It's a Sunshine Day" by the Brady Bunch to kick off his time on the show.

Many of Williams' fans online also took issue with the judges' low scores. "He was WAY better than stiff Adrian, stiff Mira and stiff Tyson!! Why are the judges being so critical on him and not the others?!" one social media user said.

"Barry getting the same scores and lower than Adrian and Tyson? ageism. HOLD THE DWTS JUDGES ACCOUNTABLE #dwts," wrote another.

#dwts I definitely feel they are being super duper hard on Barry Williams, he is actually doing really good and got some great movement. Those scores are wrong. — Maurice Devon (@Yet_2_Win) October 4, 2023

I’m sorry Barry ATE THAT DANCE. 🔥 He was WAY better than stiff Adrian, stiff Mira and stiff Tyson!! Why are the judges being so critical on him and not the others?! FAVORITISM is a huge reason why I don’t like this show. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/OhOktHFxsd — P (@pattyswigs) October 4, 2023

barry getting the same scores and lower than adrian and tyson? ageism. HOLD THE DWTS JUDGES ACCOUNTABLE #dwts — monster mads (@missyoupov) October 4, 2023

Williams has been trying to get on DWTS for 17 years and describes his participation as one of the items on his bucket list.

Perhaps week 3 will bring a belated birthday present.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

