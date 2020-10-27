Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke suffers head injury during rehearsal

Laretta Houston/ABC

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke took a scary fall during Sunday rehearsals, causing her head to slam on the ballroom floor.

In a clip shared with People, Burke's partner, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean says that "Cheryl and I were practicing during stage rehearsal and it did not go well. It happened so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor."

A medic was called and examined Burke on scene, People confirmed. Burke was advised to take the rest of the day off. Still, the dancer shared on her socials Monday that she'll be able to dance on tonight's show, which is themed Villains Night to celebrate Halloween.

"Yesterday, I took a hard fall while rehearsing for #VillainsNight. 🤦🏽‍♀️ Even though AJ kills me at the end of this Tango, this wasn’t part of the routine," she wrote on Instagram. "It’s one of those things that can happen in a split second. Thankfully, I have the best partner I could ask for that was there to pick me up off the ground. ... Keeping our fingers crossed for only planned mishaps during the show tonight!! 🤞🏽 #TeamPrettyMessedUp"

Earlier this month, Peta Murgatroyd was absent from the press line after sustaining a neck injury during her tango performance with Vernon Davis.

"Sorry everyone tonight on @DancingABC I was absent from our spots after our dance. I pulled my neck and had to run to therapy," Murgatroyd tweeted Oct. 12.

"Thanks for the concern," she added. "Love you all and I'm looking forward to next week xxxx."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related content: